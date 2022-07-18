Sankey says SEC won't panic over conference expansion race CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer July 18, 2022 Updated: July 18, 2022 4:37 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is a leading player in the dramatic changes to the national football landscape. New Louisiana State coach Brian Kelly likens them to a game of musical chairs, and warns there's not enough chairs for every school.
“That’s the current state of college football," Kelly said Monday at SEC media days, a high-pressure game to find a desired conference.