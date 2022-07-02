Sainz qualifies on pole for British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz was fastest in the rain at the British Grand Prix to earn his first career pole position in his 150th start in Saturday qualifying.

Sainz set the fastest time of 1 minute 40.983 seconds late in the third qualifying session to edge reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen by just .072 seconds. It was the seventh pole in 10 races for Ferrari this season, though it was Sainz teammate Charles Leclerc on pole prior to Sainz's surprise run.