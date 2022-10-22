Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start on pole position for the United States Grand Prix after season champion Max Verstappen finished third in Saturday's qualifying session that began shortly after his Red Bull team learned that founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died.
Verstappen will still start on the front row. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified second, but must take a 10-place grid penalty for using new engine parts. Every winner in the previous nine races at the Circuit of the Americas has started from the front row.