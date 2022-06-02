Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Thomas Boyd/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Chris Pietsch/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Barring a sudden, unexpected end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month's track and field world championships, which marks the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

An official from World Athletics said the federation is sticking with a ban of Russians and Belarusians from its events — a policy it adopted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Belarus aiding the Russian cause.