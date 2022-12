REED CITY – Reed City senior Nora Smoes has to admit she still loves soccer.

But cross country has motivated the Coyote runner to continue her sports career on a collegiate level.

On Friday at Reed City High School, Smoes signed a national letter of intent to run cross country at Lake Superior State.

“For the girls, Nora Smoes was a three-time state qualifier and was at the front in many races including 11 top 10 finishes and two invite wins,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “She’s a 4.0 student. She continues to push herself to excel.”

Smoes was academic all-state and a state qualifier. She placed 78th at the state meet. “I didn’t get a PR but it was my best year,” she said.

Her season record was 20:10.2 at the Michigan meet of champions.

“I heard a lot of things about (Lake Superior) and the more I looked into it, they had the programs I wanted to get into and it’s a smaller campus which I really enjoy,” Smoes said. “I went up there for a recruitment visit and I felt I really bonded well with my teammates.”

Smoes said she contacted the school about the program during late summer/early fall. She will also run track at LSSU.

Smoes ran cross country four years and said it developed into her favorite sport. She indicated she may dual sport with soccer and track at RCHS this spring.