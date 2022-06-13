Rucks and mauls to political brawls, meet Senator Pocock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — David Pocock didn’t sound too concerned over the phone from the Australian capital of Canberra, despite it being more than two weeks since the country’s federal election and the retired rugby star still didn’t know if had a new day job in politics.
A standout backrower in international rugby from 2008 to 2019, he was waiting patiently for the call which would confirm whether he could officially be called Senator David Pocock.