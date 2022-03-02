Rozier has 29, leads Hornets past sliding Cavaliers 119-98 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2022
1 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier (3) grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Charlotte Hornets' Isaiah Thomas (4) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) and Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) shoots against Charlotte Hornets' Montrezl Harrell (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) drives against Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes against Charlotte Hornets' Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte's backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 win on Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got back All-Star Darius Garland but lost for the fifth time in six games.
Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds, while Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points in his debut for Charlotte. The Hornets made 17 3-pointers and improved to just 3-11 since Jan. 28.