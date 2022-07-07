Royals hit 3 HRs off Javier, end Astros' 8-game win streak KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer July 6, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 12:02 a.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all homered as the Kansas City Royals roughed up Cristian Javier early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Javier (6-4) had allowed one hit in 14 innings over his last two starts, which included seven innings of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 25. He struck out 27 in those two appearances, both wins. But the Royals got to him almost immediately.
