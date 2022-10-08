Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday.

Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games.

Rogers connected with Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams and Jaden Walley, and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era. Johnson is the first player under Leach in Starkville to hit the century mark.

Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.

MSU scored the first 14 points, but the Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) hung aroound, trailing just 21-10 at the half thanks to a missed field goal and turnover on downs by Mississippi State’s offense late in the second quarter.

MSU put the game away in the fourth quarter with back-to-back interceptions from Jackie Matthews and Emmanuel Forbes.

The Razorbacks had 483 yards of offense but surrendered 568 to the Bulldogs.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Playing without Jefferson certainly got the team off to a slow start. Backup Cade Fortin struggled in the first two possessions before the Razorbacks turned to Hornsby, who had over 350 yards of total offense.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were playing a second big game in a key stretch of the season and have passed the first two tests with wins over Texas A&M and now Arkansas. Kentucky is the next step in the challenge.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to Kentucky next Saturday.

Arkansas travels to BYU next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2