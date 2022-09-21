Roger Federer says he knows it's right decision to retire HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 7:03 a.m.
Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup — perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side.
“I'm happy, because I know it's the right decision” to walk away from the game, Federer said at a news conference Wednesday at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company.
