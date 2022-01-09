Roethlisberger, Steelers on verge of playoffs after OT win NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 9:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
Pittsburgh Steelers players mob kicker Chris Boswell (9) after he kicked the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13.
Water sprays off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet, right, as he prepares to make a hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) react after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center, is sandwiched between Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Justin Ellis, left, and inside linebacker Patrick Queen, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
11 of11
BALTIMORE (AP) — Calm as can be on what could have been his final pass, Ben Roethlisberger was right on target, finding Ray-Ray McCloud over the middle on fourth down to set up Pittsburgh for the winning field goal in overtime.
“He's the same when everybody else gets funny,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Everybody else gets a little tight, he's the same guy.”