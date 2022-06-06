Rock sparks Texas A&M past TCU 15-9 for Super Regional berth
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 TCU baseball coach Kirk Saarloos meets on the mound with pitcher Austin Krob (39) and the TCU infield during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Texas A &M, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 The Texas A&M baseball team remove their caps for the national anthem before they face TCU in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Texas A&M's Ryan Prager throws against TCU during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) speaks with Ryan Targac while the TCU infield meets on the mound during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against TCU Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 TCU baseball coach Kirk Saarloos and Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) meet at home plate with the umpires before their teams play in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas A&M's Ryan Targac makes the out at second base during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against TCU Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle speaks with his staff before they face TCU in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Texas A&M's Dylan Rock makes a catch at the warning track during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against TCU Sunday, June 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) Meredith Seaver/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dylan Rock hit a three-run homer in a five-run seventh and added a two-run double in a seven-run ninth as No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M rallied to win the College Station Regional with a 15-9 victory over TCU on Sunday, earning the Aggies a berth in the Super Regionals.
Texas A&M (40-18) beat Oral Roberts, Louisiana and the Horned Frogs (38-22) on its way to the title.