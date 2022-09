COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts had 123 yards and three touchdowns rushing, Ben Brittain threw an 80-yard touchdown pass and Air Force defeated Nevada 48-20 on Friday night.

Brittain’s 80-yard pass to David Cormier in the second quarter was the Falcons’ only completed pass of the game. It was backup QB Brittain’s first and only pass attempt since the 2020 season.