Ricardo Pepi scores in 2nd straight match for Groningen

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored in his second straight game for Groningen, getting a first-half goal in a 4-1 home loss to Alkmaar on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old ran onto a Neraysho Kasanwirjo pass that went from deep in his own end into the opposition penalty area on two hops. Pepi outmuscled and spun around defender Sam Beukema, falling to the field in the process, then while on his side used his right foot to kick the ball past goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst from 6 yards. That cut Groningen's deficit to 2-1.