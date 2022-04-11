Remarkable rookie Kwan delivers again, Guardians beat Royals DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 6:40 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The only big mistake that Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan has made during his first four big league games came in left field, where he was trying to rush a catch-and-throw to the plate and had a flyball bounce off the heel of his glove.
He hasn't made many mistakes with a bat in his hands.