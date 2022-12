TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kowacie Reeves scored a season-high 20 points off the bench, Kyle Lofton added 15 points, and Florida routed Ohio 82-48 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

Reeves hit on 7 of 11 shots, made a career-high four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Lofton added seven assists. Alex Fudge had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Trey Bonham scored 12 points for the Gators (7-4).