REED CITY – Hesperia came away with first-place honors on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in the all day Reed City Holiday Rumble Team Wrestling tournament.

Five rounds of wrestling took place among 12 teams in matches conducted at both the high school and middle school gymnasiums.

Hesperia was 5-0.

Reed City ended the day with a 69-9 win over Evart.

Bryson Hughes (215) was 5-0 but had a tough decision over Evart’s Sam Bailey in his final match.

Izaiah Lentz (145) and Logan Kindig (130) were also 5-0 for Reed City.

Elijah Lentz (140) and Bradeon Ghent (171) were 4-1. Wyatt Spalo (285), Noah Morgan (189) , Hunter Fagon (152) and Zach Bennett (119) were 3-2 and Carter Johnson (103) and Miles McCarthy (135) were 3-0.

Reed City took sixth place at 3-2. The Coyotes beat Evart, Farwell and Grayling and lost to Hesperia by three points.

“We took a couple on the chin,” Reed City coach Steig said. “We’re into the grind now so hopefully we’ll build on the day.”

It was the first annual holiday tournament at RCHS.

“We’ve gotten complements all day,” Steig said. “It was a great tournament.”

“As a short-handed team, we went 1-4 on the day,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said. “Cole Hopkins continues his perfect season with a 5-0 day. He’s had a hard time getting matches. Coaches bump kids away from him so they don’t have to wrestle him.”

Cole Staats and Kaden Dubreuil had strong days for Evart.

Jackson Craven showed some improvement and got a couple of wins, Bryant said.

“Sam Bailey wrestled well and went 4-1,” Bryant said. “Kaden DuBreuil made his season debut after suffering an injury in practice and had a good start to his season, going 4-1.

“We had some real positive things and some things we have to work on. We were shorthanded over the winter break practices. We have had a little bit of the running flu and quite a lot of guys have been missing practices. It shows on the mat. But we wrested hard.”

Along with the loss to Reed City, Evart lost to Port Huron Northern (48-30), Grayling (39-36) and Newaygo. The Wildcats defeated Kalkaska 48-12.

Evart is at home on Wednesday against Benzie Central, Roscommon and Forest Area.

Reed City is on the road in CSAA action on Wednesday.