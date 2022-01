REED CITY – Reed City had the numbers to outscore Big Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Central State Activities Association wrestling action.

Reed City defeated the Cardinals 54-18 to open the evening, but then lost to Tri County 61-18.

Big Rapids also lost to Central Montcalm 39-16.

Dawson Kilpatrick and Brody Sleeper both got two wins for Big Rapids. Brett Root and Dawson Langworthy got one win apiece.

“We’ve had five kids quit and had one break his arm,” Big Rapids assistant coach Dan Sleeper, filling for head coach Bruce Hoffman, who was out with an illness. “We had one mess up his knee. We’re hurting right now. We only have seven healthy kids right now.”

Reed City coach Roger Steig said he got his best performance from freshman Logan Kindig at 130 pounds with a 2-0 night. Hunter Fagan was 2-0 at 145 and Wes Spalo 2-0 at 215.

“The second match (vs. Tri County) was pretty hard,” Kindig, who is 17-3 overall this season, said.

“We had a tough week,” Steig said. “Everyone has it happening so it’s no excuse. We had some guys out of the lineup (from quarantine). Tri County is 4-0 (in the CSAA).”

Reed City is 2-2 in the conference.