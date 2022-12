REED CITY – A solid early half of the wrestling season continues for the Reed City Coyotes, who are now 7-2.

In Wednesday action, it was Reed City over West Ottawa 48-33 and Byron Center over Reed City 45-36.

Wrestlers going 2-0 for Reed City were Bryson Hughes at (190), Carter Johnson (106) and Izaiah Lentz (150). Wrestlers going 1-1 were Wyatt Spalo (285), Hannah Los (120), Barron Bowman (113), Logan Kindig (132), Elijah Lentz (138), Connor Ward (157), Andrew Kiaunis (165) and Hunter Fagon-Moyer (175).

“Tonight was a good night for us as we wrestled two quality Division 1 schools and came away with a split,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “The Byron Center match came down to the last match to decide the winner. Some highlights for the night Bryson Hughes, Carter Johnson and Izaiah Lentz all remain undefeated at 9-0.

“Bryson Hughes wrestled returning state qualifier Brad Winkle from Byron Center and dominated the match, outscoring Winkle 13-3 before pinning him in 4:32.”

Reed City will be wrestling at the South Haven Invitational this Saturday.

Chippewa Hills 0-2

Chippewa Hills lost to Montrose 50-30 and to Mount Morris 42-34

1-2 on the year. Getting two wins were Raymond Irwin, Hunter Sellers and Austin Humphrey for the Warriors.

Chippewa Hills is back in action on Saturday at its home Joe Loren Individual Tournament 9:30 a.m. in the Intermediate Gym. Big Rapids will also be attending.