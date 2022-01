REED CITY – Reed City has emerged as a strong wrestling team this season, led by some talented athletes including Logan Kindig, a freshman who is in his second season.

He wrestled on the seventh grade level but did not participate last season.

“Last year, I was working,” Kindig said. “I think I’ve been pretty close to where I was.”

His best effort so far this season was in the Reed City Rumble over the holidays with a 5-0 record. He’s been at 130 pounds. He’s hoping to be a conference contender at that class.

“I just need to wrestle smart,” Kindig said. “I need to work on my bottom.”

“We’re looking good this year,” Kindig said.

He also played junior varsity football. But he looks at being on varsity as a wrestler as “an accomplishment.”

Kindig also played baseball at one time and calls wrestling his favorite sport.

Reed City will have a road CSAA match with Grant and Fremont on Jan. 19.

The Coyotes have their annual home invitational on Jan. 22 with opponents including Houghton Lake, Saginaw Swan Valley, Ithaca, Durand, Manton, Midland Bullock Creek Newaygo, Central Montcalm, Tri County, Big Rapids, Farwell, Wyoming Lee, Kalkaska and Evart.

Reed City is at Gaylord on Jan. 29 and home with Cadillac and Pine River on Feb. 3.