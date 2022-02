REED CITY -- Reed City’s girls basketball team held back Central Montcalm 50-44 on Wednesday in Central State Activities Association Gold Division action to improve to 5-4 in the league and 6-9 overall.

Reed City led 16-14 after the first quarter, 26-21 halftime and 37-20 after the third quarter.

Christina Malackanich had 13 points for Reed City while Kyleigh Weck had 13, Raquel DeBreuil nine and Paige Lofquist with seven.

“We got into a lot of foul trouble in the third quarter,” Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. “We had to go small. We played a smaller lineup. Kenzie Shoemaker had a real good second half. Raquel DeBreuil had one of her better games of the year. The defense really stepped up. It’s our eighth or ninth game we’ve had a double-digit lead. Central Montcalm took the lead in the fourth quarter, but we were able to battle back.

“We were able to make some layups and free throws at the end which really helped us. It was a good team effort from a lot of kids. We had a lot of help from our kids tonight.”

Reed City will host Chippewa Hills on Friday.

Reed City 67, Central Montcalm 47 (boys)

STANTON – Reed City boys bounced back from a disappointing 50-48 loss to Big Rapids on Monday with this CSAA Gold win over host Central Montcalm on Wednesday.

Seth Jackson had 28 points and eight rebounds for Reed City while Ty Kailing had 13 points.

“I was very proud of the boys for a good rebound character win against a very well-coached Central Montcalm group,” Reed City coach Steve Ernst said. “Double digit wins for our senior boys is something to be proud of .”

Canyon Reed had nine points and 12 boards for Reed City.