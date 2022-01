REED CITY – Pine River was fourth and Reed City fifth at the Saturday Coyote Invitational, which attracted 18 teams.

Pine River was paced by Cadyn Mys who earned his 100th high school career pin.

Reed City coach Roger Steig said it was the largest invitational of the 37 wrestling tournaments RC has had.

“It was a great tournament Steig said. “We had some really good teams here. It’s a good tournament and people like coming to it. We’re actually a bigger tournament than we wanted to be. I was happy with our overall team performance.”

RC freshman Wyatt Spalo (215) lost in the finals by a point. Also in the finals and settling for second place were Bryson Hughes (171) and Carter Johnson (103). Elijah Lentz and Izaiah Lentz both placed third.

Swan Valley took first place.

Big Rapids had three wrestlers place.

Brody Sleeper (140) was 2-1 with a pin for third place; Dawson Kilpatrick (119) was 3-1 with two pins for fifth place; Connor Randle (171) was 4-1 with four pins for fourth place; Zain Bowman (125) and Dawson Langworthy (135) were both 2-2 with two pins and Isaac Hughes (152) was 1-2 with a pin.

“We brought six guys down and finished 10th,” Big Rapids coach Bruce Hoffman said. “We placed three. I’m happy with that.”

Big Rapids is at Mason County Central on Wednesday and at Newaygo on Thursday.

Evart had two wrestlers who were 3-0.

Sam Bailey was 3-0 and took first at 189.

“He is working extremely hard and continues to improve his craft,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said. “He improves his record to 27-5. Cole Hopkins was also 3-0 and placed first at 171 pounds. His record stays perfect at 33-0.

“Alex Burhans had a good day going 3-1 and placing fifth in the heavyweight division. Ethan Conk had a solid outing going 2-2 and taking fourth at 103 pounds.”

“Everybody wrestled super well and did a lot of things,” assistant coach Ryan Hopkins said. “Sam and Cole Hopkins had a great finals match. We’re really coming together as a team and can’t wait for districts to come.”

Pine River coach Terry Martin noted seven of the 11 Pine River wrestlers entered placed in the top fourth.

Ryder Holmes (140), Phil Rigling (152) and Cayden Mys (160) were second. Jordan Nelson (119) and Wyatt Underhill (145) were third. Damian Jackson (125) and Andrew Baldwin (215) were fourth. "Ryder Holmes had a big upset win in the semi finals," Pine River coach Terry Martin said.

Chippewa Hills 2-1

COMSTOCK PARK – Chippewa Hills wrestled in a team tournament Saturday in Comstock Park. The Warriors beat Eaton Rapids 68-9, and Comstock Park 45-33, and then wrestled the No. 4 ranked school in Division, Gaylord, and lost 56-15.

“We had several undefeated wrestlers on the day,” Chippewa Hills coach Kevin Edwards said.

Tyler Geer, Tyler Saxton and Seth Weaver went 3-0 and Craig Wernette was 4-0. Seth Weaver went 3-0. Senior Matt Miller was 3-1.

Chippewa Hills is 7-7 and wrestles this Wednesday at home with Tri County and Lakeview. Next Saturday, CH will have the Warrior Duals.