REED CITY – Reed City junior Aiden Storz is among the key players pumped up over Monday’s home showdown with Central State Activities Association Gold Division arch-rival Big Rapids.

Storz has been along the players making key contributions for the Coyotes and providing some key depth from off the bench. Once of his best recent performances was seven points in a Reed City win over Morley Stanwood.

“We played hard,” he said after that win. “But I think we can play better. That was not one of our better games by any means.”

Storz said when he’s on the court, his role is to knock down open shots, facilitate the ball, play defense and play hard.”

It’s his third year on the varsity and Storz feels he has made a successful transition to the varsity level.

“I’m a good defensive player and ball handler,” he said. “I can knock down open shots.”

Reed City has two games coming up with Big Rapids, including at home on Monday and a rematch against a Fremont team which knocked off the Coyotes earlier in the season.

To pick up wins over those two teams which are challenging, along with Reed City, for first place in the CSAA Gold, “against Fremont, we just have to play harder,” Storz said. “We didn’t play that hard (the first time). I think we’re better than BR. If we hit our shots, we’ll beat them twice this year.”