REED CITY – Junior Reed City goalkeeper Miriah Hodges continues to play a role for a Coyote girls soccer team, which entered Friday’s home game against Benzie Central with a 6-2 record.

This marks her third varsity season with Reed City, counting the COVID year.

“It was a good season, she said of 2021. “We definitely lost some good seniors but we got the freshmen we needed to replace them.”

Hodges has been a keeper more than seven years.

“Somebody put me there, no one else would do it,” Hodges said. “I don’t have to run as much as anyone else. I can move to the ball pretty fast, more than the average person, and I’m not scared to go after someone if they’re coming after me.”

It’s been a unique season for the Reed City soccer girls so far.

“It was kind of disappointing to see two goals go in the first half,” Hodges said after 3-1 loss to Tri County, which was the team’s first setback of the season. “I had to shake it off. I definitely think we can win most of our matches, but maybe not against big Rapids. But definitely against the others. We definitely need good passing and communicating.”

The showdown against Big Rapids is at Reed City on May 11.

Hodges also runs cross country.

“I like do like running,” Hodges said. “ I do indoor soccer during winter.”