REED CITY – Reed City’s girls basketball team improved its record to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the Central State Activities Association with Friday’s 50-45 Gold Division win over Fremont.

The Packers fell to 2-5 and 2-10.

Reed City led after the first quarter 12-9. It was 22-18 Coyotes at halftime and 34-32, RC, after the third quarter.

Kyleigh Weck led Reed City with 18 points. Christina Malackanich had 11 points and Paige Lofquist had seven.

“We led for the entire game,” Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. “It was nice. We got up by 10 a couple of times. Give Fremont credit, they battled back and cut it to two. That’s the closest they got. Anytime you go on the road in this conference and win a game you’ll take it. It was a great night. The kids logged a lot of minutes.

“Thursday was the first day we got everybody back. Then we went down to Fremont, a tough place to play. I was happy with how the kids battled. This is a game we would have usually lost. But they were mentally tough in the second half. Alex Stein had a great game offensive and defensively taking care of the basketball for us.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fremont 66, Reed City 51

FREMONT – Reed City fell to 4-1 in the Central State Activities Association Gold Division and 6-2 overall this Friday to Fremont, 6-1 and 7-4.

“Fremont played really hard and played with great passion,” Reed City coach Steve Ernst said. “We struggled. We didn’t meet the challenge and their coaches did a good job. We weren’t engaged tonight.”