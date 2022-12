This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

REED CITY—An historic season came to a close for Reed City football against Negaunee in the state semi-final

Reed City football had a historic season in 2022 that saw the Coyotes go 11-1 on the year, making an appearance in the state semi-final for the second time in school history. They also were part of a three way tie for the conference title and won both a district and regional title.

"The boys played as a team and are one of the most unselfish teams I have been around," fourth-year head coach Scott Shankel said. "All year we have continued to get better not just on Friday nights, but also at practice. This group never quit and had the attitude with the next man up mentality. This team made goals on the first day of practice and they have almost hit every goal they made."

Ten players were named to the CSAA Gold All-Conference for the Coyotes.

Senior Bryson Hughes was the offensive leader for the Coyotes in 2022 after rushing for 1,215 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had two touchdown receptions, two kick return touchdowns, one punt return for a touchdown, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Overall he totaled 21 touchdowns on the year. For his efforts he was named CSAA Gold All-Conference.

Senior Noah Morgan was close behind Hughes in rushing touchdowns, accounting for 14 touchdowns and 902 rushing yards. He was named CSAA Gold All-Conference team for his efforts.

Senior All Conference Linebacker Logan Langworthy was the defensive star for the Coyotes, accounting for 107 tackles, four forced fumbles, and two sacks on the year.

Senior safety and wide receiver Seth Jackson accounted for four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, and 69 tackles. He also accounted for eight touchdowns on the season. He was named to the CSAA Gold All-Conference for his efforts.

Senior quarterback Xavier Allen was a three year starter for the Coyotes. Running the Wing T offense, Allen threw for 707 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns. He was named CSAA All-Conference for his efforts.

Offensive linemen Caleb Hetrick, Carter Gawne and Kyle Crusan helped the Coyotes score 532 points on the season, averaging 44 points per game. Behind the offensive line, the Coyotes threw for 700 yards and rushed for nearly 4,000 yards with 52 touchdowns on the season. All three offensive linemen were named to the CSAA Gold All-Conference team.

Junior outside Linebacker Max Hammond was also named CSAA Gold All-Conference after making 38 tackles, four sacks and one interception for the Coyotes.

Junior running back John Ondrus was named all-conference after rushing for 953 yards and scoring nine total touchdowns on the season.

Junior cornerback Spencer Hansen was an honorable mention for all-conference.

Overall, the Coyotes are set to lose 11 players to graduation, including Bryson Hughes, Seth Jackson, Logan Langworthy and Xavier Allen.

"This has been a great group to work with. They have built a great legacy for the year 2022," Shankel said. "I have truly enjoyed coaching this group and more importantly watching them grow as the season has gone on. The senior class has been with me and to remember them four years ago to now gives me tons of great memories."