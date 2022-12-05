Reed City falls to Central Montcalm; Pine River wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL Central Montcalm 49, Reed City 45 REED CITY \u2013 Reed City opened its CSAA season with this loss to Central Montcalm on Friday. It was 12-8, Central Montcalm after the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime in favor of the Hornets and 40-31, CM, after the third. Kyleigh Weick and Molly Bowman led the Coyotes with 11 points while Morgan Hammond had nine. \u201cWe dug ourselves a hole going into halftime,\u201d Reed City coach Tim Beefless said. \u201cWe always seem to have one quarter which gets us. We went through a three-to-four minute period where we turned the ball over. We\u2019re young and we\u2019re learning how to take care of the basketball. \u201cWe had 32 points in the second half and made it very competitive in the last five minutes of the game. We rode with five kids and they busted their tail. I couldn\u2019t be more proud of the effort we got. With seven active kids right now, they\u2019re learning. We have a lot of youth out there who are getting a lot of varsity experience. They\u2019re catching on.\u201d Reed City was home with Evart on Tuesday. Pine River 41, Roscommon 23 Pine River had leads of 5-1 and 16-7 after the first two quarters and \u00a0and trailed 20-18 after the third. \u201cRoscommon\u2019s defense held us in check until the fourth quarter,\u201d Pine River\u2019s Steffen Halvorsen said. \u201cThen the clouds opened up and it started to rain. We hit four 3-pointers in the fourth. Our defensive pressure was the key to the game.\u201d Freshman Lilly Felsk had 10 points to lead the Backs\u2019 Emma Tice had nine points. Pine River is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Highland.\u00a0 \u00a0Sanford Meridian 60, Evart 52 Evart fell in Carrie Kunkle\u2019s coaching debut on Tuesday, Nov. 29. \u201cIt was a hard fought game,\u201d Kunkle said. \u201cWe had a very right third quarter where we came back from being down by 20 points and we actually tied it up at end of the third quarter. We had a pretty solid press that was effective in the third quarter. \u201cOne of the things I ran into late is Addysen Gray, one of my senior captains, and Emma Dyer, my sophomore, both ended up fouling out. We had to foul because we were down. Meridian hit 8-of-9 free throws. Ally Theunick had a great game. She was solid on the boards and did a great job boxing out, and taking control of the game. I was also very pleased with Brooklyn Decker and her effort. She has a great nose for the ball. She did a great job rebounding and getting some crucial rebounds.\u201d Manistee 43, Pine River 38 LEROY \u2013 Steffen Halvorsen\u2019s debut as Pine River coach was spoiled in this loss on Monday (Nov. 28) in the season opener. Pine River trailed 18-13 after the first quarter but led, 29-25 at halftime and trailed 33-31 after the third period. Freshman Emma Tice led the Bucks with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Madi Sparks and Amanda Hill had six points apiece. \u00a0\u00a0 \u00a0