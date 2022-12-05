Reed City falls to Central Montcalm; Pine River wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Montcalm 49, Reed City 45

REED CITY – Reed City opened its CSAA season with this loss to Central Montcalm on Friday.

It was 12-8, Central Montcalm after the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime in favor of the Hornets and 40-31, CM, after the third.

Kyleigh Weick and Molly Bowman led the Coyotes with 11 points while Morgan Hammond had nine.

“We dug ourselves a hole going into halftime,” Reed City coach Tim Beefless said. “We always seem to have one quarter which gets us. We went through a three-to-four minute period where we turned the ball over. We’re young and we’re learning how to take care of the basketball.

“We had 32 points in the second half and made it very competitive in the last five minutes of the game. We rode with five kids and they busted their tail. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort we got. With seven active kids right now, they’re learning. We have a lot of youth out there who are getting a lot of varsity experience. They’re catching on.”

Reed City was home with Evart on Tuesday.

Pine River 41, Roscommon 23

Pine River had leads of 5-1 and 16-7 after the first two quarters and and trailed 20-18 after the third.

“Roscommon’s defense held us in check until the fourth quarter,” Pine River’s Steffen Halvorsen said. “Then the clouds opened up and it started to rain. We hit four 3-pointers in the fourth. Our defensive pressure was the key to the game.”

Freshman Lilly Felsk had 10 points to lead the Backs’ Emma Tice had nine points. Pine River is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Highland.

Sanford Meridian 60, Evart 52

Evart fell in Carrie Kunkle’s coaching debut on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“It was a hard fought game,” Kunkle said. “We had a very right third quarter where we came back from being down by 20 points and we actually tied it up at end of the third quarter. We had a pretty solid press that was effective in the third quarter.

“One of the things I ran into late is Addysen Gray, one of my senior captains, and Emma Dyer, my sophomore, both ended up fouling out. We had to foul because we were down. Meridian hit 8-of-9 free throws. Ally Theunick had a great game. She was solid on the boards and did a great job boxing out, and taking control of the game. I was also very pleased with Brooklyn Decker and her effort. She has a great nose for the ball. She did a great job rebounding and getting some crucial rebounds.”

Manistee 43, Pine River 38

LEROY – Steffen Halvorsen’s debut as Pine River coach was spoiled in this loss on Monday (Nov. 28) in the season opener.

Pine River trailed 18-13 after the first quarter but led, 29-25 at halftime and trailed 33-31 after the third period.

Freshman Emma Tice led the Bucks with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Madi Sparks and Amanda Hill had six points apiece.