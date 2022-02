Reed City 68, Chippewa Hills 20

REED CITY – Reed City improved to 8-2 in the CSAA Gold and 11-4 overall with Friday’s win over Chippewa Hills (0-11, 1-13).

Canyon Reed had 13 points for Reed City, followed by Ty Kailing with 11, Max Hammond with 10 and Seth Jackson and David Windquist with seven apiece.

“It was a great team win with many guys contributing to some good Coyote basketball,” Reed City coach Steve Ernst said.

Reed City was at Big Rapids on Tuesday while Chippewa Hills was at Central Montcalm.

Houghton Lake 58, Evart 40

Evart fell to 4-9 overall and 4-10 in the league with Thursday’s loss at Houghton Lake (7-5, 10-5). Evart is home against Roscommon on Wednesday.