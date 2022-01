REED CITY – The holidays are over and local basketball teams are getting back to work.

This includes the undefeated Reed City boys basketball squad, which had workouts over the break under coach Steve Ernst, whose team was on the road Tuesday at Clare and will be again Friday at Chippewa Hills.

Ernst said his dad, Jerry Ernst, who was coach of the 1980 Coyote Class C state championship team, has been a fan in the stands at recent games.

“He has a great eye for it still, and helps my sister out with a prep school team down in Florida,” Steve Ernst said. “He’s still highly involved in the game of basketball.”

The Coyotes are 4-0. They were scheduled to scrimmage at Maple City Glen Lake on Friday.

“We’re lucky to be 4-0,” Ernst said. “We certainly have stuff to work on. We knew that. 4-0 is certainly better than 3-1. We just have to rebound the basketball better. They’re playing a little different style than they played in awhile. When you’re playing fast, you need to make good choices. We’re working on making choices in transition which is really the key to everything we do. There’s numerous choices and you have make the best one at the time.”

Ernst has 11 players on his roster.

“We’ve been able to use quite a lot of guys,” he said. “The guys are all getting better which allows you to sub more. We foul because we press a lot.

“We’re in the midst of eight of our next nine games on the road. At the high school level, that’s a rarity. That’s just how the schedule fell. We have to fight our way through it.”

Big Rapids will be at Reed City on Jan. 11. The Cardinals played Tuesday at Cedar Springs and home Central Montcalm on Friday.

Leading scorers for Big Rapids are Jack Ruggles, Ben Knuth and Mason Dunn. Leading rebounders are Owen Gammons and Knuth.

Big Rapids is 2-1.

“We played three tight games and expect more,” Big Rapids coach Kent Ingles said. “I am hoping that Covid stays away from our league. We need to execute better, and of course, with our lack of size, rebound stronger.

“It looks like Fremont, Newaygo, Reed City, and Grant will join us in the league chase. We are anticipating many close games, so staying healthy is important for all of us. We had a good week of practice and our young team is improving.”