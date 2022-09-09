Reds start fast to back Lodolo in 8-2 victory over Brewers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Friedl homered to lead off a five-run first inning, left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched eight strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 on Friday night.

In a matchup of rookie starters, Lodolo (4-5) easily outperformed Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (2-3). Lodolo had career bests with 11 strikeouts and eight innings, while Cincinnati’s first six batters reached base off Alexander.

Friedl hit an 0-2 pitch for his first career leadoff home run. Jonathan India hit the next pitch for a stand-up triple and scored on Kyle Farmer’s single. Jake Farley was hit by a pitch, then boos followed an RBI single Donovan Solano that put the Reds up 3-0.

After Aristides Aquino walked to load the bases, Milwaukee — fighting for a wild-card spot — recorded its first outs by turning a double play, but a run scored to put the Reds up 4-0. Alexander appeared to yell into his glove after an RBI single by Jose Barrero made it 5-0.

In contrast, Lodolo needed only nine pitches to retire the first three batters in the first inning, striking out two of them.

Tyrone Taylor hit his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Lodolo in the third inning, to cut the Reds’ lead to 5-2.

After hitting Taylor with a pitch in the fifth, Lodolo retired nine straight.

The Reds extended their lead to 8-2 in the ninth inning with a two-run home run by India and a solo homer by Fraley off Brent Suter.

The Reds pounded out 17 hits against four Brewers pitchers. Aquino had three doubles. Farmer also had three hits. Friedl, India, Fraley, Solano and Barrero each had two hits.

The Reds have their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row from July 30 to Aug. 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL. The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday due to fatigue in the shoulder. … Recalled RHP Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville. He came on in relief of Alexander in the sixth. … OF Jonathan Davis (elbow) began a rehab assignment at Class-A Wisconsin.

Reds: Reinstated IF Matt Reynolds (left hip). ... Designated OF Alberta Almora Jr. for assignment. … Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the Cubs.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 12.6 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (5-9, 4.83 ERA) on Saturday in the second of the three-game series. Anderson makes his third start since the Reds signed him as a free agent to a minor league contract on Aug. 27. Houser gave up one earned run in five innings in his previous start, Monday at Colorado.

