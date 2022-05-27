Reds' Pham and Giants' Pederson in pregame altercation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before Friday's series opener at Great American Ball Park.

While the Giants were warming up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield during pregame warmups. The pair quickly were separated and no punches were thrown.