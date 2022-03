New York Rangers (36-15-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-19-3, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host New York after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 4-1 victory over the Jets.

The Wild are 16-6-1 at home. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Rangers are 17-10-2 on the road. New York ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Adam Fox with 0.9.

Minnesota beat New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 28 goals and has 70 points. Kevin Fiala has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-20 in 56 games this season. Artemi Panarin has nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-8-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.