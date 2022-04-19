Rangers record 3rd straight shutout, beat Jets 3-0 ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 11:04 p.m.
1 of12 New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) vie for the puck on a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022,in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny (25) skates with the puck against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Winnipeg Jets Morgan Barron (36) collides with teammate Mason Appleton (22), next to New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) and Alexis Lafrenière during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets center Dominic Toninato (21) as Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23), center Mika Zibanejad (93), center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrate a goal by Strome against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Rangers right wing Julien Gauthier (15) celebrates with defenseman Adam Fox (23) after Fox's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Rangers center Ryan Strome reacts to his second goal of the night against the Winnipeg Jets, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) as Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice, Adam Fox added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the New York Rangers recorded a third-straight shutout and their 50th win of the season, 3-0 over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
Eric Comrie made 31 saves for the Jets, who were officially eliminated post-season contention with the loss.