Raleigh homers twice, Mariners down sluggish Guardians 6-1 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 2, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 victory Friday night over the Cleveland Guardians, who at least ended their longest scoreless drought in 31 years.
Raleigh hit a solo homer in the second inning off rookie Cody Morris (0-1) and connected for a three-run shot in the sixth as the Mariners kept pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase.