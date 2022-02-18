Raising age limit for skating would end the age of the quad DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 2:56 a.m.
1 of18 Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Alexandra Trusova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Kaori Sakamoto, of Japan, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 From left, silver medalist, Alexandra Trusova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, gold medalist, Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, and bronze medalist, Kaori Sakamoto, of Japan, pose during a venue ceremony after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Alysa Liu, of the United States, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, is consoled by her coach Eteri Tutberidze after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, talks to her coach Eteri Tutberidze, right, before competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Kaori Sakamoto, of Japan, poses for photo with her coach after her bronze medal in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Gold medalist, Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, poses during a venue ceremony after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Alysa Liu, of the United States, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BEIJING (AP) — One by one the Russian teen figure skaters took the ice for the free skate at the Beijing Games, and one by one they attempted the four-revolution jumps that are common in the men's competition.
Beijing may be the last Olympics any woman attempts a quad.