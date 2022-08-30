Quantrill, Guardians toss 1-hitter, beat Orioles 5-1 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill (11-5) for the Orioles' only hit.