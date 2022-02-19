QBs Hickbottom, Witt, WR McClain stand out in Legacy Bowl BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 8:01 p.m.
1 of6 Team Gaither quarterback Geremy Hickbottom (19), of Tennessee State, throws a pass against Team Robinson during the first half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Team Robinson defensive back Coemba Jones Jr. (5), of Albany State, reacts after a missed field goal-attempt by Team Gaither during the first half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Team Robinson wide receiver Tyrin Ralph, center, of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is tackled by Team Gaither linebacker Wesley Bowers (35), of Bowie State, during the first half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Team Robinson running back Ezra Gray (20), of Alabama State, fumbles against Team Gaither during the first half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Derick Hingle/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tennessee State's Geremy Hickbottom accounted for 97 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage in three possessions, helping Team Gather beat Team Robinson 22-6 in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday.
Hickbottom passed for 72 yards and rushed for 25, including a 3-yard touchdown dash around the right end.