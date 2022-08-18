Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies JOE HARRIS, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 5:43 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, left, rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep.
“We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting ourselves to play early in the year,” Pujols said. “We didn’t, but we had some glimpses here and there. Now we’re playing the best baseball we have played all year long.”