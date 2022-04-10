Profar's early slam jolts Padres past D-backs 10-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam, Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 on Sunday.
The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base, starting with Jake Cronenworth on an error by second baseman Ketel Marte. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats.