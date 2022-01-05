Tom Lounsbury: Predator hunting a fun winter pastime, day or night      

Now that the year has come to a close and the annual deer seasons are over, it is time for the “other season” to begin, something I much enjoy and always look forward to. Predator hunting is a fast-growing pastime, and for good reason because it offers a unique and challenging atmosphere for enjoying Michigan’s great outdoors.
There is no doubt the coyote has become the star in regards to predator hunting in Michigan, because it is a highly prolific, adaptable and efficient predator, and I’ve watched how its numbers have spread throughout our state during the last four decades. (Not to mention all of North America as well, including regions it has never been in before, and now it has even crossed the Panama Canal and is moving into South America). The coyote can even do well in an urban environment.