FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for a school record 251 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead North Alabama to a 49-17 win over Division II-level Virginia Wise on Saturday night.

Tyrone Rush held the previous single-game rushing record with 248 in the 1993 season. Powell had scoring runs of 75, 41, 31 and 7 yards.