Porter scores 16 as Middle Tennessee beats Montana St. 72-71

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Jestin Porter had 16 points in Middle Tennessee's 72-71 victory against Montana State on Sunday.

Porter shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Blue Raiders (5-2). DeAndre Dishman scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Elias King, who made the go-ahead putback with 18 seconds to play, shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Teafale Lenard also scored 12.