Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 11:35 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) carries the puckinto the offensive zone against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the bench during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets past Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night and forcing Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.
Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second straight game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.