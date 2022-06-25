Pitching, power lift Ole Miss over OU in CWS finals opener ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 25, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jack Dougherty carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Mississippi hit three homers in a row in the eighth and the Rebels beat Oklahoma 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Saturday night.
Ole Miss (41-23) can secure its first national title in baseball with a victory Sunday. Oklahoma (45-23) must win to tie the best-of-three finals and force a deciding game Monday.