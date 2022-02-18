Pistons' Cunningham named MVP of All-Star Rising Stars TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 11:48 p.m.
1 of18 Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, drives against Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Team Payton's Scottie Barnes, right, of the Toronto Raptors, controls the ball against Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Team Barry's Isaac Okoro, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, goes up for a dunk against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, passes the ball away from Team Barry's Jae'Sean Tate, of the Houston Rockets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Team Barry's Alperen Sengun, of the Houston Rockets, looks to shoot against Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, and Jonathan Kuminga, of the Golden State Warriors, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Team Barry's Evan Mobley, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Team Isiah's Anthony Edwards, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, scores against the Team Worthy during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Team Barry's Jae'Sean Tate, of the Houston Rockets, drives against Team Payton's Scoot Henderson, of the G League Ignite, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, holds the trophy after being named the MVP of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Team Barry defeated Team Isaih to win the event. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Team Worthy's Josh Giddey, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, grabs a rebound against Team Isaih during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, front right, of the Detroit Pistons, stands with honorary coach Rick Barry after being named MVP of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Team Barry won the event. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
CLEVELAND (AP) — The No. 1 overall pick came out on top again.
Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham, being counted on to bring the Pistons back to relevancy, was named MVP of the NBA's All-Star Rising Stars on Friday night while leading Team Barry to a 25-20 win over Team Isiah.