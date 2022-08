This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue.

The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take a 5-0 lead. He wound up allowing five runs, four earned, and five hits while walking three and striking out two.