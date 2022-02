REED CITY – It was as exciting of a match as anyone could want to watch on Thursday when Pine River faced Reed City in the final home appearance of the regular season for the Coyotes.

Pine River won the 131 showdown 41-31 over Reed City.

Individual Reed City winners were Wyatt Spalo 285, Hannah Los 112, Elijah Lentz 135, Bryson Hughes 171, David Wayne 189 and Noah Morgan 215.

Winners for Pine River were Jordan Nelson 119, Damian Jackson 125, Seth Duncan 130, Ryder Holmes 140, Wyatt Underhill 145, Phil Rigling 152 and Cayden Mys 160.

“Our kids wrestled really well tonight,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “It was encouraging to be wrestling well at this time of the season. It was a great environment as the Reed City and Pine River youth programs wrestled an exhibition along side of the varsity match.”

Cadillac was also scheduled to be in the Thursday tri-match but dropped out, Martin said.

Reed City’s next match is Saturday at the CSAA Conference Championships.

Pine River will be hosting its Mid-Michigan/Highland Conference

meet on Saturday.

“Kingsley is undefeated in the team duals for the conference and will be the favorites for the tournament,” Martin said.

All teams enter the district team and individual tournaments next week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manton 49, Pine River 39

Manton led Pine River 12-6 at end of the first quarter in Thursday’s game, 22-15 at halftime and 30-25 after the third quarter. Hailey Wanstead had 17 points and 15 rebounds, plus four assists. Amanda Hill had eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Madi Sparks had seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

“We got down and couldn’t get back over the hump,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.

Pine River is 3-7 in the Highland and 5-9 overall

Pine River is at McBain on Wednesday.