LEROY – Pine River’s boys basketball team is showing promise going into the next stretch of games and the performance of Isaiah Dennis has played a key role in the team’s showing.

He’s a senior for coach Brian Goodenow’s Bucks. This is his third varsity season.

The previous two years “have gone well,” Dennis said. “But both have gotten cut short by COVID.”

When Dennis was a sophomore, the Bucks had won a district semifinal game to advance to the title contest. But the state shut everything down the next day because of COVID.

Coming from the holiday break, the Bucks are 2-2 and on a two-game winning streak going into their home Highland Conference game with McBain on Friday (Jan. 7).

“It’s going well,” Dennis said. “We started out a little bit rough but we’re getting it back together. I’m taking a little bit more of a leadership role this year as a senior.”

His specific role for the Bucks has been to do just a little bit of everything.

“My strength is probably my finish and my defense. I need to work on outside shoot with threes and mid-range.”

The season is very young and Dennis likes the squad’s potential.

“I think we can go after a district championship for sure,” Dennis said, adding teamwork will remain a key for all this.

“We’re definitely a young team,” he said. “We’ve got three senior and two are out right now. I think we can get a lot better for sure, especially on the offensive end.”

Dennis also runs track but said basketball is his best sport. He’s hoping to end his career holding one or two trophies before it all ends.