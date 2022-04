LEROY – Alayna Nichols is among the reasons Pine River is having an extremely competitive softball season so far this spring.

Nichols is a junior infielder for the Bucks. She started at second baseman last season.

“Our teams was really young,” she said. “For being really young I think we did really good. We didn’t have any juniors.”

The Bucks are slated to play Monday at Pine River.

At second base, Nichols feels she’s fast enough to get to the ball to make the play and has a good arm.

Practicing, she said, will be the key for a good batting average this season.

The more the Bucks can get outdoors the better they’ll be, Nichols said.

“We have a lot of returners and aren’t as young as we were last year and have a lot of experience,” Nichols said.

She also plays volleyball.

“I like both sports the same,” she said.

The Bucks are at home against Houghton Lake on Friday of next week and will have their All Sports day event on May 7. They also host Evart on May 10 and Roscommon on May 13.