LEROY – Pine River’s boys basketball team is looking to get on a roll this month and post some key success, and will rely on players such as Evan Esiline, who is a junior and has been among the Bucks best players.

Esiline has had two varsity seasons so far with the Bucks. Last year was a COVID-interrupted season for Esiline and other players.

“It got cut short,” he said. “We’re short on numbers. It was a (smaller) team. My season was pretty decent. I played a lot more than I expected to.”

During the offseason, Esiline put in some basketball work to get ready for 2021-22.

“I was shooting around a lot and playing with friends,” he said.

Esiline’s role with the Bucks has been driving and rebounding. He’s working to improve on his shooting.”

The Bucks defeated Chippewa Hills 38-19 prior to the Christmas holidays and have been showing some momentum.

“It started off very slow at 0-2,” he said. “We picked it up a lot more. The key is definitely coming out hot. Against Evart we were up 30-3. The third quarter against them, we had a lot of turnovers.”

But holding Chippewa Hills to only 19 points as a team was very aggressive.

“That’s very good defense,” Esiline said. “I need to score a lot more. I need to look to score a lot more.”

“I think we can go pretty far,” Esiline said. “We can definitely win our district and go to regionals.”

Esiline also plays football and runs track. Basketball is his favorite sport.

“I’ve been playing since I was five years old,” he said.